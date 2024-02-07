Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's exquisite attire and divine jewellery has been disclosed by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khsetra. While the planning of the idol took place in a nuanced fashion, there was a lot of thought that was put behind each and every detail of the idol. The clothes of Ram Lalla had been brought in from Banaras and there was a lot of brainstorming that went on to decide the jewellery of the idol. Revealing the approximate cost of the jewellery of Ram Lalla, a source close to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khsetra told Republic, "Rs 20 crore is the approximate cost of the jewellery."

The jewellery had been made of gold and the design work was done by the local artists as well. There was a crown made out of gold and emerald gems. Apart from that there are bangles as well which had been brought in.

The necklace is studded with diamonds and emeralds as well. There are five neck pieces that had been brought in as well. One is a long necklace made purely of gold. Other than that, another necklace has been made out of pearls studded with gold.

Here are the details:

All the jewellery of Ram Lalla is made of 22 carat gold. The weight of the crown is about 1.7 kg and it has 75 carat diamond, 135 carat emerald and 262 carat rubies and the halo at the back is 500 grams.

The weight of the tilak is about 16 grams, the ruby situated in the middle is of 3 carat and the diamonds surrounding it are of 10 carat. Natural Burmese rubies have been used in the middle.

The weight of the necklace is 500 grams, 50 carat diamond, 150 carat rubies and 380 carat emeralds have been used in it. The weight of the medal is around 660 grams and it has 80 carat diamonds, 60 carat polki jewellery and 550 carat emeralds. The weight of Vijaymal is about 2 kg.

The weight of the waistband is around 750 grams, 70 carat diamonds and 850 carat rubies and emeralds have been used. The weight of Bhujbandh is about 400 grams. The weight of the bracelet is about 850 grams, which has 100 carat diamonds, 320 carat rubies and emeralds.

The emerald ring weighs 65 grams, with 4 carat diamonds and 33 carat emeralds, while the ruby ring weighs 26 grams. The toe stick weighs 400 grams and has 55 carats of diamonds and 50 carats of rubies, while the pajania weighs 560 grams.

Below the lotus flower located at the end of the feet, there is a gold garland of 325 grams and 1 kilogram of pure 24 carat gold has been plated on the bow and arrow in the hands of Shri Ram.