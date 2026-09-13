18-Year-Old Dies Weeks After Alleged Assault Over Suspected Cable Theft in Delhi; 2 Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two truck drivers in connection with the death of an 18-year-old youth who was allegedly brutally assaulted over suspicions of cable theft in the Bhalswa Dairy area. According to police, the initial incident occurred on August 29 at approximately 7:00 PM.

The deceased, identified as Ram Kumar of Kalandar Colony, was allegedly caught alongside four other individuals by truck drivers while attempting to steal cables and materials from vehicles. Following the interception, the drivers subjected him to a physical beating. "On 29.08.2026 at about 7 PM, deceased Ram Kumar S/o Beijnath, 18 yrs, resident of Kalandar Colony, Bhalswa Dairy, along with 4 others was caught by truck drivers while allegedly attempting to steal cable/articles from trucks in Bhalswa Dairy area. He was beaten by truckers on suspicion of theft," police said.

The case came to light following a PCR call received at the Bhalswa Dairy police station in the early hours of September 10, reporting the death of the youth. Authorities immediately registered FIR No. 560/26 under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and launched a comprehensive investigation, police said.

The victim's brother made a PCR call the following day on August 30, acknowledging the theft attempt and subsequent assault, though the family initially declined to pursue legal action at that time. On August 30, Kumar was taken to Burari Hospital, where medical examinations noted bruises and lacerations on his hands, a black eye, and leg bruising. Finding no acute or grievous injuries, active bleeding, or loss of consciousness, doctors treated and discharged him.

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Days later, on September 9, Kumar returned to Burari Hospital complaining of breathlessness. He was subsequently referred to BJRM Hospital and later to Rajan Babu TB Hospital, where he tragically passed away during the night of September 9–10. Acting swiftly upon registration of the case, police teams apprehended two truck drivers involved in the initial apprehension and assault, identified as Muntiyaz and Naeem.

An autopsy was conducted on September 12 to determine the exact clinical cause of death, while law enforcement teams have been dispatched outstation to track down remaining suspects as inquiries continue. Further investigation underway.