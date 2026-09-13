2 Killed, 12 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

Pune: Two people were killed and 12 others injured in a multi-vehicle accident on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Dhayari Bridge in Pune, police said. According to Senior Inspector Sharad Ambegave, the accident occurred near Jambhulwadi, in front of Lakshmi Lodge at Dhayari Bridge, within the jurisdiction of Ambegaon Police Station.

A truck travelling from Satara towards Pune rammed into the rear of a tempo moving ahead of it. Following the collision, both vehicles crossed onto the carriageway heading from Mumbai towards Satara and hit two cars travelling on the road. The vehicles sustained extensive damage in the accident.

Police said 12 people were injured, with three reported to be in critical condition. Hridaynath Mohan Gaikwad and Anandibai Ramchandra Wadkar succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. The injured are receiving treatment at Bharati Hospital, Morya Hospital, Silver Birch Hospital and Shreyas Hospital.

Ambegaon Police have registered a case, CR No. 392/2026, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Action has been initiated against truck driver Pramod Vitthal Wagh and truck owner Sandeep Gorakh Suryavanshi. Police have taken the truck owner into custody.

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Traffic movement at the accident site has since been restored, while Ambegaon Police are conducting further investigation. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Maharshtra, eight people, including three children, were killed in a road accident involving a truck and a pickup van in Bhandara district in the early hours of Friday.

The collision took place near Bhau Dhaba at Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway. The impact was severe, leaving eight dead. Three others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Sakoli Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Residents and police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and carried out rescue operations.