Kasganj: A shocking incident that will give jitters to your core has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj where a 19-year-old boy raped his minor sister after watching an adult video and strangled her to death.

The boy has been identified as Sanju, who watched a porn video on his mobile on Sunday night and then raped his sister, police said.

The officials added that fearing that his sister would tell her family, the teen boy strangled the minor, news agency IANS reported.

This was revealed by the boy during the police interrogation after his arrest.

Govind Ballabh Sharma Patiali Kotwali in-charge Inspector said that the uncle of the victim had given a complaint against his nephew on Monday.

Sharma said that the boy used to live with his mother and sister. On the day of the incident, the mother had gone to his uncle’s house and he was alone in the house with his sister. He watched porn on his mobile and then raped her.

Police officials recovered the mobile from the accused and the porn clips he watched on it.

The accused has been sent to jail.

