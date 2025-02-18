1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty for Sajjan Kumar, Court Hearing on February 21

New Delhi: Prosecution seeks death Penalty for ex- Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case. The court will hear arguments on sentencing on February 21.

Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty for Sajjan Kumar

The public prosecutor is to file his written submissions. He is pressing for the Death penalty in the guidelines in Nirbhaya and other cases. Senior counsel also files his written submissions.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on sentence on February 21.

Kumar, 79, has been found guilty in a case involving the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. He now faces a maximum of death penalty and a minimum of life term in prison after being convicted on Wednesday by a Delhi court in a murder case stemming from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee vice president Atma Singh Lubana recalled how Kumar had evaded arrest for decades due to political protection.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots erupted following the assassination of the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, by her Sikh bodyguards, leading to the killing of thousands of Sikhs across Delhi and other parts of India.

