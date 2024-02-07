2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Shoot Shopkeeper in UP's Jaunpur | WATCH

Advertisement

Jaunpur: A horrifying incident was caught on camera, where two unidentified men shot a shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

The incident occurred on Friday in Pattinarendrapur market of Sarpatahan police station of Jaunpur when two bike-riding miscreants committed this sensational crime and later fled the scene.

Hearing the sound of bullets, people rushed and took the injured to the hospital where continued to stay in critical condition.

The cause behind the incident is yet to be identified. However, as per reports, the miscreants opened fire after demanding borrowed money.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and the search for the accused is underway.