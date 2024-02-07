Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 08:47 IST
2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Shoot Shopkeeper in UP's Jaunpur | WATCH
Hearing the sound of bullets, people rushed and took the injured to the hospital where continued to stay in critical condition.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jaunpur: A horrifying incident was caught on camera, where two unidentified men shot a shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.
The incident occurred on Friday in Pattinarendrapur market of Sarpatahan police station of Jaunpur when two bike-riding miscreants committed this sensational crime and later fled the scene.
Advertisement
Hearing the sound of bullets, people rushed and took the injured to the hospital where continued to stay in critical condition.
The cause behind the incident is yet to be identified. However, as per reports, the miscreants opened fire after demanding borrowed money.
Advertisement
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and the search for the accused is underway.
Advertisement
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 08:45 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.