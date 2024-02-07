English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 08:47 IST

2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Shoot Shopkeeper in UP's Jaunpur | WATCH

Hearing the sound of bullets, people rushed and took the injured to the hospital where continued to stay in critical condition.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jaunpur: A horrifying incident was caught on camera, where two unidentified men shot a shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

The incident occurred on Friday in Pattinarendrapur market of Sarpatahan police station of Jaunpur when two bike-riding miscreants committed this sensational crime and later fled the scene.

Advertisement

Hearing the sound of bullets, people rushed and took the injured to the hospital where continued to stay in critical condition.

The cause behind the incident is yet to be identified. However, as per reports, the miscreants opened fire after demanding borrowed money.

Advertisement

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and the search for the accused is underway. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News34 minutes ago

  5. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement