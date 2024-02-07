Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

2 Children Killed, More Than 20 People Injured After Falling Off Tractor Trolley in MP's Chhatarpur

The incident in Chhatarpur took place when a family from Jujharpur village was travelling to a local temple using their newly purchased tractor-trolley.

Digital Desk
Road accident
An accident in MP's Chhatrapur resulted in the loss of two lives with more than 20 people being injured. | Image:PTI/ Representational
CHHATARPUR, MADHYA PRADESH: Two children were killed and more than 20 people were injured after falling off a tractor trolley they were riding in. The incident took place on the Bijawar-Bajna road in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district during the afternoon hours on Monday. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh, a family had purchased a new tractor-trolley in the Jujharpur village and was headed to a local temple with some other villagers also being along for the ride. The accident happened when the tractor swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle in its path, causing the occupants of the trolley to fall. As a result, a 14-year-old girl and an eight-year-old were killed. In addition to the deceased, the accident also resulted in more than 20 people being injured, with these people being sent to the district hospital for treatment. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

