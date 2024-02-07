Advertisement

CHHATARPUR, MADHYA PRADESH: Two children were killed and more than 20 people were injured after falling off a tractor trolley they were riding in. The incident took place on the Bijawar-Bajna road in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district during the afternoon hours on Monday. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh, a family had purchased a new tractor-trolley in the Jujharpur village and was headed to a local temple with some other villagers also being along for the ride. The accident happened when the tractor swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle in its path, causing the occupants of the trolley to fall. As a result, a 14-year-old girl and an eight-year-old were killed. In addition to the deceased, the accident also resulted in more than 20 people being injured, with these people being sent to the district hospital for treatment.

With inputs from PTI.