Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama

New Delhi: In the quiet border town of Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar, nestled along the Indo-Nepal border, a peculiar incident unfolded on 26th March. Two Chinese nationals, were apprehended at the Kakrahwa post by a vigilant joint operation comprising the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Siddharthnagar police after they were intercepted entering Uttar Pradesh illegally. But what compelled these Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, to embark on such a risky venture? The answer according to media reports was meeting the Dalai Lama. The Chinese nationals reportedly were guided by the omniscient algorithms of Google Maps. Moreover, they had even planned to visit Bangalore.

Everything you need to know about the Chinese nationals entering India

Siddharthnagar, Superintendent of police, Prachi Singh said that SSB had intercepted the two on the Indo-Nepal border and asked them whereabouts in Hindi language. However, when they did not respond, the team asked them the same thing in English language and they could not respond. Following which, the SSB contacted the police and district administration authorities.

After interrogation, it was revealed that they were Chinese nationals and had entered India without any legal documents. Cops have recovered two Chinese passports, a tourist visa from Nepal, 2 mobile phones, 2 Nepalese SIM cards and 2 Chinese SIM cards from their possession.

“We informed the Chinese embassy and also sought help from some interpreters,” said another officer.

A police officer said that the intelligence agencies were informed about the two. The two failed to give any satisfactory answer for her illegally entering Indian territory. They kept on saying that they had come to Nepal and wanted to meet the Dalai Lama. They were guided by Google maps and had even planned to visit Bangalore.

Police have registered a case against them under section 14A of the Foreigner's Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.