×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama

The Chinese nationals reportedly were guided by Google Maps. Moreover, they had even planned to visit Bangalore.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In the quiet border town of Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar, nestled along the Indo-Nepal border, a peculiar incident unfolded on 26th March. Two Chinese nationals, were apprehended at the Kakrahwa post by a vigilant joint operation comprising the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Siddharthnagar police after they were intercepted entering Uttar Pradesh illegally. But what compelled these Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, to embark on such a risky venture? The answer according to media reports was meeting the Dalai Lama. The Chinese nationals reportedly were guided by the omniscient algorithms of Google Maps. Moreover, they had even planned to visit Bangalore.

Everything you need to know about the Chinese nationals entering India 

Siddharthnagar, Superintendent of police, Prachi Singh said that SSB had intercepted the two on the Indo-Nepal border and asked them whereabouts in Hindi language. However, when they did not respond, the team asked them the same thing in English language and they could not respond. Following which, the SSB contacted the police and district administration authorities.

After interrogation, it was revealed that they were Chinese nationals and had entered India without any legal documents. Cops have recovered two Chinese passports, a tourist visa from Nepal, 2 mobile phones, 2 Nepalese SIM cards and 2 Chinese SIM cards from their possession.

Advertisement

“We informed the Chinese embassy and also sought help from some interpreters,” said another officer.

A police officer said that the intelligence agencies were informed about the two. The two failed to give any satisfactory answer for her illegally entering Indian territory. They kept on saying that they had come to Nepal and wanted to meet the Dalai Lama. They were guided by Google maps and had even planned to visit Bangalore.

Advertisement

Police have registered a case against them under section 14A of the Foreigner's Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CEO Dhruv Agarwala before and after weight loss

CEO Dhruv Agarwala

3 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Parents React

5 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals team

Problems worsen for DC

5 minutes ago
Election Commission

EC Issues Notices

6 minutes ago
UK homeowners and businesses resilient to high interest rates, BoE says

UK resilient to rates

7 minutes ago
LS Polls: BJP Releases Star Campaigners List Including PM Modi, Amit Shah For Uttarakhand

bjp

7 minutes ago
The rupee's decline was exacerbated by the weakening offshore Chinese yuan and Japanese yen

Rupee hits record low

8 minutes ago
akhilesh yadav

Akhilesh Out of LS Race

10 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

11 minutes ago
Amit Soussana, right, embraced by a friend in front of her destroyed house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

news

12 minutes ago
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama

chinese nationals

15 minutes ago
Goldman Sachs

Goldman raises RIL TP

15 minutes ago
Bachelor's trip

Tips For Bachelor's Trip

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku

Rinku Likely to Join BJP

20 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Why Dhoni at No.8?

20 minutes ago
Collision at Kolkata Airport: IndiGo Aircraft Strikes Air India Express Plane; DGCA Grounds Pilots

Collision at Kolkata Airp

22 minutes ago
Assam Neta sleeping on bed with stack of Rs 500 notes

Assam Politician Row

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News17 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo