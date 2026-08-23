2 Dead, Five Injured After Ganpati Idol Falls During Arrival Procession in Mumbai's Bhuleshwar
Two people died, and five others were injured when a large Ganesh idol fell during its arrival procession in Mumbai's Bhuleshwar area. The incident happened around 9:51 pm. Emergency services were called, and two deceased have been identified. Details on the injured are pending.
- India News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: Two people died and five others were injured after a massive Ganesh idol of 'Bhuleshwaracha Raja' fell during its arrival procession in Mumbai's Bhuleshwar area on Saturday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
According to preliminary information, the incident occurred at around 9:51 pm on Saturday during the arrival ceremony of the Ganesh idol near Kabutarkhana at Jay Ambe Chowk in Bhuleshwar.
The incident was reported by C P Control, following which multiple agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, 108 Emergency Ambulance Service and BMC ward staff, were mobilised to the spot.
According to the BMC, one person was initially brought dead to G T Hospital, while two injured persons were undergoing treatment.
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Later, officials confirmed that two people had died and five others sustained injuries in the incident.
The deceased have been identified as Sanket Nevshe, 33, and Brijesh Hemant Joshi, 30. Both were declared brought dead at the hospital.
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Among the injured, two are minor girls aged five and seven years. Further details regarding the condition of the injured are awaited.
The incident occurred as devotees had gathered for the arrival procession of the Ganesh idol, which is associated with the 'Bhuleshwaracha Raja' Ganpati celebrations in the area.
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