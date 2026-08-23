Abhijeet Dipke Booked After Entering Latur School Without Permission, Threatening Teachers

Latur, Maharashtra: Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have registered an FIR against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke and others for allegedly entering a government school without permission, disrupting official work and threatening teachers during the party’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.

The case was registered at the Ausa police station following a complaint by Sayyed Shamshadbano Khairatali, a 53-year-old teacher at a Zilla Parishad Urdu school in Jawali near Ausa.

According to the complaint, Dipke and his associates entered the school premises on August 20 without obtaining permission. They allegedly disrupted classes and the work of government staff while filming activities inside the school. The complainant also alleged that teachers were threatened with suspension and other action.

Police have also taken note of allegations that Dipke subsequently made claims about the school on social media that the complainant considered defamatory. The case includes allegations related to assault, criminal intimidation, trespass and criminal defamation under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to reports.

Advertisement

The FIR comes after Dipke's visit to the Latur school as part of CJP’s ongoing ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, through which he has been visiting government schools and highlighting alleged deficiencies in infrastructure and administration.

During his visit, Dipke had alleged that students from another school were brought into the premises to create a favourable impression. He also claimed that liquor bottles were found on the school premises and raised questions over the availability of drinking water and the condition of toilets.

Advertisement

School authorities, however, disputed some of Dipke’s claims. The principal reportedly said that two schools share the building and maintained that the students present were genuine.

Dipke has also used the campaign to criticise Maharashtra’s handling of government-school infrastructure and has demanded action against education officials.