2 Killed, 3 Rescued After Building Collapses in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Chandigarh: Two people died, and three others were rescued after a two-storey building collapsed in Chandigarh's Industrial Area, Phase II, on Saturday evening, according to officials. The building collapsed in the evening, trapping around five people under the debris. Rescue teams launched an operation that lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours to evacuate those trapped.

Three people were rescued safely from the rubble, while two others succumbed to their injuries. Hospital authorities at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, confirmed that the two victims were brought dead to the hospital. The incident occurred at Plot No. 28/9 near Hotel The Fern. Police, administrative officials, fire brigade personnel and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a search and rescue operation after the building collapsed.

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said on Saturday that around five labourers were trapped inside when the building collapsed during renovation work. "Three people who were trapped inside have been safely rescued; they sustained minor injuries, have been hospitalised, and have received medical aid. However, two people remain trapped inside," Joshi said.

He said the NDRF, police administration and fire department were jointly carrying out the rescue operation using specialised equipment to lift the concrete slab. Joshi further said that, considering the rainy season, the administration should stop renovation work during such periods.

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MPS Chawla, President of the Chandigarh Industrial Association, said, "We learned that a co-working space operated inside on a rental basis, so labourers were engaged there as well. But this incident likely occurred due to structural deficiencies. It hasn't even been raining. We will know more once the official report is out. Three or four have already been taken away in ambulances, and it is reported that two others are still trapped inside."

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said all agencies were making every effort to rescue those trapped and expressed hope that everyone would be brought out safely. Earlier, police, administrative officials and fire brigade teams rushed to the site and initiated debris clearance and search operations after the collapse. The NDRF later joined the operation.

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