2 Killed, 5 Injured After Fresh Firing In Manipur's Kangpokpi

Advertisement

Imphal: At least 2 people were killed and five others were injured after fresh firing between two groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday. The incident took place at the camp situated near Kadangband village in the Lamshang area in the adjoining Imphal West district. The injured people have been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

"After the unknown gunmen launched the attack, the village volunteers retaliated, resulting in a gunfight in which one village volunteer was killed and another was injured. Following the retaliation, the attackers retreated, regrouped and attacked again. The gunfight is underway," a police officer said.

Advertisement

After the eruption of the gun battle, several women, children and elderly from Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk village fled to safer areas, he said.

Additional security personnel have been sent to the area to bring the situation under control, the officer added.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Koutruk and Kadangband villages have been severely hit by the ongoing ethnic violence, and have witnessed several gun battles between armed groups of the two warring communities. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year, resulting in the deaths of over 180 people

(With PTI Inputs)