2 Killed, 9 Injured in Reactor Blast At Telangana Pharma Unit

Pochampally: Two workers were killed and nine others injured after a reactor explosion triggered a fire at a pharmaceutical unit in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district late Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred at a pharma company in Pochampally mandal while workers were reportedly changing shifts. The explosion was followed by a fire at the facility, prompting an emergency response from the Fire Department.

According to a police official, two workers died in the incident, while nine others suffered injuries. Two of the injured sustained burns covering more than 50 per cent of their bodies, while seven others suffered minor injuries.

The injured workers were shifted to different hospitals for treatment, police said. The fire was subsequently brought under control by the Fire Department.

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Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the reactor blast. The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established.

The incident comes amid continued concerns over industrial safety at pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing facilities in Telangana, which has witnessed several major industrial accidents in recent years.

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