Interpol Red Corner Notice Issued Against Sambhal Violence 'Mastermind' Shariq Sata

Sambhal: Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against fugitive gangster Shariq Sata, whom the Uttar Pradesh Police have identified as the alleged mastermind and prime conspirator behind the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24, 2024.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, who is now posted as SP of Bijnor, said Sata had earlier been declared a fugitive offender by a court and proceedings had been initiated for attachment of his properties. Following the completion of the required formalities, the Uttar Pradesh Police approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate the process for an Interpol alert.

According to police, Sata fled to Dubai using a forged passport and has remained outside India. His family members have also frequently travelled to Dubai, while investigators maintained surveillance and continued efforts to trace him.

The police prepared a detailed dossier outlining Sata's alleged role in the Sambhal violence as well as his wider criminal record and submitted it to the CBI. The central agency subsequently coordinated with Interpol, leading to the issuance of the Red Corner Notice.

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Police will now seek to have Sata located and provisionally arrested in the country where he is found, with efforts to secure his extradition to India so that he can face legal proceedings in connection with the Sambhal violence and other criminal cases.

Wanted In 55-60 Other Criminal Cases

Apart from the Sambhal case, Sata is wanted in around 55 to 60 other criminal cases registered across Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region, according to police. His alleged criminal activities include organised vehicle theft and other offences, with investigators maintaining that he continued operating his network from abroad.

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The police had earlier issued a lookout circular against him. After repeated raids and searches failed to trace him, a notice under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was pasted at his residence after he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Sata's Alleged Role In Sambhal Violence

Tension erupted in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The survey followed claims that a Harihar temple had previously stood at the site.

The ensuing clashes between protesters and security forces left four people dead and several others injured. During the investigation, police identified Sata as a prime conspirator in the violence and booked him in multiple cases linked to the incident.

Investigators had alleged that associates linked to Sata procured and distributed weapons used during the violence. Police subsequently arrested some of his close associates in connection with the case, while investigations into the wider conspiracy continued.

What Is A Red Corner Notice?

A Red Corner Notice is an international request circulated by Interpol to law-enforcement agencies in member countries to locate and provisionally arrest a person wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence. It facilitates cooperation between countries in tracing fugitives and can assist subsequent extradition or surrender proceedings.