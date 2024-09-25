sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:58 IST, September 25th 2024

2 Students Went For Swimming, Drown in Lake in Karnataka's Udupi

Two school students lost their lives while swimming in a lake in Yedthare village of this district, police said on Wednesday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two school students lost their lives while swimming in a lake in Yedthare village of this district, police said on Wednesday | Image: Unsplash
  • 1 min read
14:58 IST, September 25th 2024