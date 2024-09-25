Published 14:58 IST, September 25th 2024
2 Students Went For Swimming, Drown in Lake in Karnataka's Udupi
Two school students lost their lives while swimming in a lake in Yedthare village of this district, police said on Wednesday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two school students lost their lives while swimming in a lake in Yedthare village of this district, police said on Wednesday | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:58 IST, September 25th 2024