Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

2 Trekkers Die in Himachal's Bir, Pet Dog Leads Rescue Ops | Heart-wrenching Story

The deceased have been identified as Abhinandan Gupta (30) a resident of Shivnagar, Pathankot and Pranita Wala (26) from Pune.

Digital Desk
2 Trekkers Die in Himachal's Bir
2 Trekkers Die in Himachal's Bir | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Two trekkers, including a woman, lost their lives during an excursion in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing. Their bodies were discovered nearly 48 hours after they went missing on Monday in the valley famous for paragliding. A German Shepherd dog, part of their group, stayed by their side, continuously barking until they were located on Tuesday. 

The deceased have been identified as Abhinandan Gupta (30) a resident of Shivnagar, Pathankot and Pranita Wala (26) from Pune. The two seem to have died after a fall, but authorities said the post-mortem would confirm the exact reason for their death.

Advertisement

Speaking to a news portal, an officer said that the woman had recently arrived from Pune and decided to go on the trek after experiencing some snowfall.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a group of four individuals, including two women, set out in the car. However, when the vehicle couldn't proceed, they decided to walk. 

Advertisement

As the weather worsened, two members of the group opted to turn back and were assisted to safety by others in the area. Gupta, however, reportedly insisted on knowing the route and proceeded with Pranita and the dog despite the conditions.

After Gupta and Wala failed to return, the other members of the group filed a missing complaint. Following this, a search team swung into action. The bodies were located three kilometres below the point from where paragliders take off.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement