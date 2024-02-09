Advertisement

New Delhi: Two trekkers, including a woman, lost their lives during an excursion in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing. Their bodies were discovered nearly 48 hours after they went missing on Monday in the valley famous for paragliding. A German Shepherd dog, part of their group, stayed by their side, continuously barking until they were located on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Abhinandan Gupta (30) a resident of Shivnagar, Pathankot and Pranita Wala (26) from Pune. The two seem to have died after a fall, but authorities said the post-mortem would confirm the exact reason for their death.

Advertisement

Speaking to a news portal, an officer said that the woman had recently arrived from Pune and decided to go on the trek after experiencing some snowfall.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a group of four individuals, including two women, set out in the car. However, when the vehicle couldn't proceed, they decided to walk.

Advertisement

As the weather worsened, two members of the group opted to turn back and were assisted to safety by others in the area. Gupta, however, reportedly insisted on knowing the route and proceeded with Pranita and the dog despite the conditions.

After Gupta and Wala failed to return, the other members of the group filed a missing complaint. Following this, a search team swung into action. The bodies were located three kilometres below the point from where paragliders take off.