In the third occurrence this month, dogs attacked a two-year-old in Delhi on Tuesday. The incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded on a Vishwas Nagar street in northeast Delhi.

The footage depicts a German Shepherd, one of the pet dogs, charging at the woman and gripping the child's leg with its jaw.

The footage reveals the woman falling to the ground while attempting to free the toddler from the dog's grip. Subsequently, other dogs on the street also attempted to attack the child. Fortunately, bystanders quickly intervened to rescue the woman and the toddler.

On January 9, a distressing incident occurred in Delhi's Rohini where a seven-year-old girl was reportedly attacked by a neighbours American Bully dog. The girl sustained 15 injuries on her body during the unfortunate event.

In another alarming occurrence on January 2 in north Delhi's Burari, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl suffered three fractures and multiple stitches in an alleged dog attack. The incident unfolded while the child and her grandfather were out for a walk, and the dog reportedly attacked the toddler during the outing.