Updated 23 September 2025 at 19:23 IST
Navratri Shock In Delhi: 200 People Sick After Eating Kuttu Flour, Govt Orders Quality Probe
According to reports, the cops at Jahangirpuri police station began to receive calls at around 6.10 am on Tuesday (September 23) about multiple people starting to fall sick, allegedly after eating food prepared with kuttu atta (buckwheat flour).
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
In a case of food poisoning in northwest Delhi, around 200 people fell ill after consuming buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) during Navratri fasting.
The patients are said to be from Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh and Swaroop Nagar. Those who fell ill were found stable after initial treatment and no serious cases have been reported so far.
According to reports, the cops at Jahangirpuri police station began to receive calls at around 6.10 am on Tuesday (September 23) about multiple people starting to fall sick, allegedly after eating food prepared with kuttu atta (buckwheat flour).
“Teams were rushed to BJRM Hospital, where the chief medical officer informed that around 150 to 200 people had reported to the emergency ward since morning,” the police shared. Officials said the suspected food poisoning triggered anxiety in the locality, especially as large numbers of people were observing fasting on the occasion of Navratri.
The police has began sensitising shopkeepers, vendors and residents about the matter through beat staff and public address systems to prevent further panic.
The matter has been communicated to the Food Department for further action. A quality check on kuttu atta being sold in local markets has been ordered. "We are coordinating with the Food Department and local health officials. People are being made aware at the community level to ensure public safety," the officer said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 19:22 IST