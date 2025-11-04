'200 Mohalla Clinics Are Being Shut Down': AAP Hits Out At Delhi Government

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President and senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj staged a protest outside the Kalkaji Mohalla Clinic, alleging that the Delhi Government has closed down around 200 Mohalla Clinics across the national capital. Speaking to ANI during the protest on Monday, Bharadwaj accused the current administration of going back on its promise to continue welfare schemes initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party.

He alleged that despite assurances from senior BJP leaders before the elections, several public welfare schemes, including the Mohalla Clinics, are now being shut down."We are outside the Kalkaji Mohalla Clinic. Arvind Kejriwal had said it before the elections that if the BJP forms a government in Delhi, they will close all Mohalla clinics and stop all welfare services for the poor..." Bharadwaj said.

"The top leadership of the BJP kept assuring the people of Delhi that they would not close any mohalla clinics or stop any services started by the AAP government, but now 200 mohalla clinics are being shut down. Free bus rides for women will also be stopped soon," he added.

Mohalla Clinics were established during the AAP government's tenure as neighbourhood healthcare centres aimed at providing free primary healthcare services, especially to residents of low-income communities. Each clinic offered free consultation with doctors, free medicines, basic diagnostic tests, preventive and promotive healthcare, including vaccination and health awareness.

These clinics were typically small, community-based facilities that served as the first point of contact in Delhi's public healthcare system. Following regime change in Delhi in February 2025, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which highlighted significant shortcomings in Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, including staff shortages, inadequate facilities, and poor management of healthcare services.

Based on the model of Mohalla Clinics, the Delhi Government inaugurated Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs across Delhi earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to people, was also implemented in the region.