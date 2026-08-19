2006 Batch Female IPS Vijaya Laxmi to Lead CRPF in Terror-Hit Area Jammu Sector

2006 batch IPS Officer Annepu Vijaya Laxmi is set to lead Jammu Frontier of Central Reserve Police Force, taking charge from 2004 batch IPS Amol Vinukant Homkar who was posted to Jammu in February this year.

In a recent order, Annepu Vijaya Laxmi has been posted as Inspector General (IG), CRPF Jammu Sector. Vijaya Laxmi will be second female officer to lead Jammu Sector,

Officials informed Republic World that A. Vijayalakshmi of the Jharkhand cadre has been formally relieved to join the Central Government on deputation. Order for Central deputation was issued in June this year and Jharkhand Chief Secretary was asked to relieve her immediately. “She was serving as Inspector General (IG), Training in the Jharkhand Police and has now taken charge as Inspector General (IG) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). She has been relieved in last week of July to take up the assignment in CRPF”, he added.

Sources further added that another order issued by CRPF has posted 2006 batch IPS Officer Annepu Vijaya Laxmi as Inspector General (IG) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jammu Frontier.

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IPS Amol Vinukant Homkar has been moved to critical Manipur where seasoned officer was need of the hour and decision was taken by top brass to move AV Homkar to Manipur. This decision was taken keeping in view sensitivity of the law and order in Manipur and efforts being undertaken by CRPF to control situation.

Jammu Sector of CRPF is one of the most challenging sectors of the CRPF comprising of 13 battalions deployed in various areas of Jammu region which includes Jammu North, Group Centre Jammu and Hiranagar; and operational units.

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