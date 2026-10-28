'2016's Tukde Gang, Today's Cockroaches': Smriti Irani Hits Out at 'Regime Change' Gang

New Delhi: BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition over calls for regime change, drawing a parallel between the current political confrontation and the 2016 JNU controversy involving slogans linked to the ‘tukde-tukde gang’.

Speaking at Republic’s Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan in an interaction with Arnab Goswami, Irani referred to Opposition figures as “cockroaches” and accused the Congress of supporting individuals whose politics, she alleged, were at odds with India’s national interests.

Irani argued that the demand for regime change challenged the democratic mandate of the electorate, insisting that governments could only be changed through elections. She said political battles were no longer confined to constituencies such as Amethi, but had moved to the national capital, where she alleged that certain groups were challenging the country’s political system.

“The country’s capital has people speaking to the media and saying that we want regime change,” Irani said, arguing that such statements had angered ordinary Indians who believed that political change should come through the ballot box.

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She maintained that the right to criticise the government was a constitutional right, but questioned the political implications of demanding regime change outside the electoral process. Irani cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position that political power was not anyone’s personal property and that it was the people who decided who occupied office.

'2016's Tukde Gang' Remark

During the interaction, Irani invoked the 2016 JNU controversy and named Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam while targeting what she described as a continuation of the politics associated with that episode.

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Referring to the slogan controversy at Jawaharlal Nehru University, she alleged that the groups involved in the earlier episode were connected to the political forces now speaking about regime change.

“Cockroach of 2016, Umar Khalid,” Irani said, before making similar remarks about Sharjeel Imam. She also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s interactions with people she accused of expressing sympathy for extremist elements.

Irani challenged the Congress leader to clarify his position on the individuals and organisations she referred to, alleging that the party had shown sympathy towards those accused of being associated with anti-national activities.

Her remarks came amid a wider exchange over the Opposition’s criticism of the government and its allegations concerning democratic institutions and electoral processes.

'Why Did You Let Dhruv Rathee Run Away?'

The BJP leader also defended the government's approach to dissent when Arnab Goswami questioned why the authorities had not acted against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

Arnab asked why Rathee had not been arrested at the airport or prosecuted, prompting Irani to argue that action by the state had to be based on a violation of the law.

She contrasted the questions about Rathee with Goswami’s own experience of being taken from his residence during the Congress-led government in Maharashtra, arguing that the BJP should not adopt what she described as an undemocratic approach towards critics.

“What violation of the law did he commit?” Irani asked, questioning the basis for demanding action against Rathee.

She maintained that allowing people to express their views was a strength of democracy, even when their statements were critical of the government. Irani also argued that social media platforms had increasingly become instruments for shaping political narratives and creating an atmosphere against governments.

The BJP leader said the government had a constitutional responsibility to respond within the framework of the law, while voters ultimately retained the power to reject political leaders at the ballot box.

Targets Rahul Gandhi Over 'Indian State' Remark

Irani also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about fighting the Indian state, arguing that the country's institutions and constitutional framework represented the democratic mandate of its citizens.

She said Parliament was elected by the people and accused the Congress leader of repeatedly questioning institutions such as the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.

Irani raised questions about the Opposition's allegations concerning electoral rolls, including claims about duplicate entries and the inclusion of names of deceased voters. These claims were raised by her during the exchange and were not independently established in the interaction.

She also challenged Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders to clarify whether they would accept an adverse Supreme Court verdict in cases involving the Election Commission.

When Goswami pressed her on whether the BJP should demand an explicit commitment from Opposition leaders to accept the court's decision, Irani said the authority of the Supreme Court did not depend on whether a particular politician agreed with its judgment.

She further accused the Congress of attempting to mobilise political pressure against the government while avoiding questions about its own positions.

Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Fight UP Polls Alone

Irani also issued an open challenge to Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asking them to contest the polls independently.

“If he has so much courage, he should take the Uttar Pradesh election in his own hands,” she said, challenging Rahul Gandhi to fight the election alone.

Referring to her own electoral contest against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Irani argued that a politician's strength should be tested through direct electoral competition.

She questioned whether social media popularity could translate into votes on the ground, citing an example of a social media personality with more than two million followers who, she claimed, had struggled to secure public support during an electoral contest.

Irani argued that online influence did not necessarily reflect the views of voters and maintained that the electorate would ultimately determine the political standing of leaders.

Accuses Opposition Of Using Protests To Provoke Police

The BJP leader also criticised protests against the government, alleging that some demonstrators wanted the police to respond forcefully so that images of confrontation could be used to build an international narrative against India.

She questioned the handling of protests by Delhi Police and alleged that the restraint shown by the force was being misused by demonstrators.

Irani also raised questions about the funding of political groups and the use of expensive vehicles and chartered aircraft by some individuals she criticised. However, she did not establish evidence for the allegations during the exchange.

Arguing that the BJP should not mirror the conduct it accused the Opposition of displaying, Irani said the ruling party had to remain within democratic and constitutional limits.

She also defended the government's record, citing measures such as surgical strikes, action against Naxalism and the opening of bank accounts for beneficiaries under financial inclusion schemes.

Irani concluded by arguing that India was a democracy in which political parties had to win public support through development and electoral performance, rather than treating power as a family entitlement.