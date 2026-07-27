20+Luxury Vehicles Destroyed in a Massive Fire Engulfing a Garage in Bengaluru's Thanisandra

A major fire broke out at a garage in the Thanisandra locality of Bengaluru during the early hours of Monday, destroying more than 20 vehicles, including several high-end luxury cars.

The incident occurred within the jurisdictional limits of the Sampigehalli Police Station and was followed by a large-scale emergency response from local authorities and fire services.

Rapid Spread Causes Massive Damage

According to local reports, the fire originated inside the main garage structure before rapidly spreading to adjacent parking bays. Within minutes, intense flames engulfed the closely parked vehicles, leading to thick plumes of smoke over the residential neighborhood.

More than 20 cars were reduced to frames, with several luxury models among those completely destroyed, resulting in heavy financial losses for the garage owners and clients.

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Upon receiving alert calls, the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services Department dispatched five fire engines to the spot. Firefighters launched a sustained operation to douse the flames and successfully prevented the blaze from spreading to neighboring commercial and residential buildings.

Investigation Underway

Police officers from the Sampigehalli station responded promptly to secure the perimeter and assist in the emergency clearance.

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While the blaze was brought completely under control after extensive firefighting efforts, the exact cause of the ignition remains unconfirmed.