Sloganeering, Face-Offs: Govt Tables Anti-Paper Leak Bill in LS Amid Oppn Ruckus as Parliament Deadlock Continues

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha amid massive uproar, with Opposition members continuing to raise slogans and disrupt proceedings.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh tabled the Anti-Paper Leak Bill in the Lok Sabha as part of the Centre's efforts to tighten the legal framework against paper leaks and examination-related malpractices.

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the existing law by introducing stricter enforcement mechanisms, dedicated judicial processes and time-bound investigations and trials in cases involving unfair means in public examinations.

The bill also contains enhanced penal provisions against individuals found guilty of paper leaks and examination fraud.

Advertisement

This comes in the backdrop of the nationwide uproar over irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

Opposition Raises Slogans, Speaker Urges Debate

The introduction of the Bill was accompanied by continuous sloganeering from Opposition members, who persisted with their protests inside the House.

Advertisement

Appealing for order, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged Opposition MPs to participate in a discussion instead of disrupting proceedings.

"Adequate time will be provided. Do not raise slogans," Birla said, while assuring members that sufficient opportunity would be given to debate the legislation. He also informed the House that time had been allocated until 1 pm for discussions, describing the proposed legislation as "the first step towards improvement".

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 proposes seven major amendments to strengthen the legal framework governing public examinations.

According to the government, the bill aims to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms and ensure time-bound investigations and trials in paper leak cases.

The proposed legislation also seeks to significantly strengthen the framework introduced under the 2024 law by providing stricter accountability and faster prosecution of offenders.

Kiren Rijiju Appeals to Opposition

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged opposition parties to participate in the debate, saying the legislation was being brought in response to concerns raised by students across the country.

He said the bill forms part of a broader package of reforms announced by the centre to prevent future paper leaks, including the constitution of a task force and provisions for stringent, time-bound punishment for those involved in examination fraud.

Rijiju appealed to Opposition members not to allow disruptions to overshadow a discussion on a law aimed at safeguarding students' futures.

He further said Parliament was the appropriate forum to deliberate on such issues and urged all parties to engage in a constructive debate instead of creating a ruckus.

Stormy Monsoon Session Continues

The introduction of the Bill comes amid continued disruptions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed repeated adjournments over Opposition protests demanding accountability over examination irregularities and police action during recent student demonstrations.