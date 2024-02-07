English
21 Lakh Unpaid MGNREGA Workers to Receive Payment by Feb 21: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Banerjee previously alleged that the Centre owes the state thousands of crores of rupees for various welfare schemes, including MGNREGA.

CM Mamata Banerjee on Car Accident
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. | Image:ANI
KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, announced that her government would transfer the outstanding wages owed to 21 lakh Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers in the state by February 21. Her announcement came a day after the CM started a 48-hour dharna in front of the Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar statue in the Maidan area of Kolkata. The demonstration was aimed at compelling the Centre to release the thousands of crores of rupees that it allegedly owes to the state of West Bengal for various welfare schemes, ranging from MGNREGA to PM Awas Yojana. 

“We do not want to beg to BJP nor do we want BJP's alms. By February 21, we will transfer money to the bank accounts of 21 lakh workers who did not get the money even working for three years for the 100 days work scheme for the last 3 years,” Banerjee was quoted as saying. 

Opposition hits back

Following Mamata Banerjee's MGNREGA announcement on Saturday, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari was quoted as saying that the TMC leader would lose in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. “Irrespective of caste, creed and community, everyone wants to see Modi as Prime Minister again,” said Adhikari. 

Furthermore, he labelled the MGNREGA payment promised by Banerjee as an “attempt to bribe (the people) before elections.”

With inputs from PTI. 

