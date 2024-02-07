21 years on restricted meal, Aligarh man to break his fast after Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

Advertisement

Aligarh: A man named Satyadev Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh is set to break his 21-year vow of abstaining from proper meals after the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

Sharma had taken a vow that he would not eat a proper meal until Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya. Sharma, who left his hometown 37 years ago, currently operates an old-age home in Jawahar Nagar in Aligarh.

Sharma adhered to the vow made since the day he had a dream about Lord Shiva, who conveyed that the Ram Mandir would not be constructed in Ayodhya.

As part of this commitment, he has been refraining from consuming flour, rice, or pulses, sustaining himself solely on fruits. Sharma said he would break his fast on January 22, the day Ram Mandir will be consecrated in Ayodhya.

Despite having a family comprising three sons, a wife, a daughter-in-law, a granddaughter, and a grandson, Sharma dedicates his time to serving at an old age home, prioritizing his commitment to this cause over his immediate family.

In addition to his dietary restrictions, Sharma has been sustaining himself by consuming raw bottle gourd (lauki). Previously, his diet included lemonade with sugar and peanuts.

Despite these limitations, these food choices have been instrumental in helping him survive. Additionally, he expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading the initiative to build the Ram Mandir. Similarly, an 83-year-old woman from Jharkhand named Saraswati Devi will end her three-decade-long 'maun vrat' on January 22, on the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha. Devi had vowed to go silent on the day of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.