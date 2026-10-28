22 Indians, Including 14 Seafarers, Killed in West Asia Conflict, MEA Confirms Amid Flight Disruptions

New Delhi: Twenty-two Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.

Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region and detailed the human toll.

"We remain deeply concerned about the situation," Jaiswal stated during the briefing. "Regrettably, 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the conflict zone, including 14 seafarers."

Highlighting the safety of the Indian diaspora and maritime personnel in the Gulf region, Jaiswal emphasised that diplomatic missions are actively maintaining contact with Indian citizens.

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"We remain in close contact with our missions and community members there," Jaiswal added.

Providing additional details on casualties across the broader region, the spokesperson confirmed that three deaths occurred within Saudi Arabia as a result of regional instability.

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"In Saudi Arabia, three Indian nationals have lost their lives in incidents related to the broader regional tensions," Jaiswal noted.

The Ministry reaffirmed that Indian diplomatic posts across West Asia continue to monitor developments closely to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of Indian workers and seafarers operating in vulnerable maritime corridors.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has issued a new travel advisory outlining enhanced flight options to facilitate air travel for Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by recent flight disruptions in Saudi Arabia.

Building on prior advisories, diplomatic officials confirmed ongoing coordination with Saudi aviation authorities, commercial air carriers, and community groups to restore and expand connectivity to multiple Indian destinations.

"In continuation of earlier advisories and as part of our ongoing engagement with airlines to facilitate additional air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India, the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, wishes to share the following updates," the Consulate stated in an official announcement shared on X.

Addressing operational routes across major Saudi transit hubs, the mission confirmed that services out of Western Province airports remain active through local and international carriers.

"Jeddah & Madinah: Saudi air carriers continue to operate services to India. Other international airlines also offer one-stop connections through their respective hubs," the advisory detailed.

To assist stranded travelers in the Eastern and Central regions, private Saudi carrier Flynas has added services linking Dammam and Riyadh directly to major Indian metropolitan and regional airports.

"Flynas – Dammam: Additional flights announced to Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kozhikode and Kochi," the Consulate noted. "Flynas – Riyadh: Flights have also been announced to Delhi, Hyderabad and Kozhikode on select dates."

Diplomatic missions in Riyadh and Jeddah urged tour operators managing pilgrimage groups to utilise the expanded flight schedules to ensure orderly returns.

"The Embassy and Consulate continue to remain in touch with various airlines and community organisations to help and guide Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions, particularly Umrah pilgrims," the post read. "We encourage tour operators to explore the available enhanced flight options for Indian nationals."

The Consulate cautioned passengers against travelling to airports without confirmed rebookings and urged direct verification with carriers.

"Passengers are advised to verify flight schedules, bookings and travel arrangements directly with the concerned airlines before proceeding to the departure airports," the notice warned. "The Consulate’s 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah remain operational for Indian nationals requiring assistance."

This comes as Saudi Arabia has reportedly offered USD 1 billion to Yemen's Houthi group as part of an Iran-brokered deal to secure a ceasefire and halt attacks on the kingdom, Israeli media reported, citing diplomatic sources in the Gulf.