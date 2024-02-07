22-Year-Old Man Stabbed by Neighbour Over Verbal Spat in New Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour following an altercation in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Kamal, they said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

“On Tuesday, a stabbing incident was reported at Anand Parbat police station. We got to know that a man, identified as Suraj, stabbed his neighbour,” a senior police officer said. The officer said an FIR was registered and investigation taken up.

“A police team nabbed Suraj (22) and recovered the weapon of offence from his possession. The accused, a delivery executive, told police that he had a verbal spat with Kamal during which he stabbed him in a fit of rage,” the officer said. (With inputs from PTI)