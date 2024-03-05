23-Year-old Soldier Killed in Hit-And-Run mishap in Hyderabad's Narsingi

Advertisement

Hyderabad: In another case of hit-and-run in Hyderabad's Narsingi a truck carrying ready mix hit a man on Monday afternoon.

As per media reports, the victim was identified as 23-year-old B Kunal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was a sepoy athlete at Langar Houz.

Advertisement

According to Narsingi police, Kunal was standing on the side of the road when the truck driver dashed him from behind and drove past the victim in a rash and negligent manner.

The officials added that Kunal died succumbing to his injuries.

Advertisement

A complaint has been filed in which they said that officers of the army regiment in Langar Houz disclosed that Kunal had taken an out-pass at 1 pm to visit the Narsingi branch of the SBI.

However, around 2:30 pm, they received a call from a passerby that a truck had mowed down Kunal.

Advertisement

The police are currently investigating the matter.