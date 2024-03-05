English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

23-Year-old Soldier Killed in Hit-And-Run mishap in Hyderabad's Narsingi

Kunal was standing on the side of the road when the truck driver dashed him from behind and drove past the victim in a rash and negligent manner.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image used for representation.
Image used for representation. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: In another case of hit-and-run in Hyderabad's Narsingi a truck carrying ready mix hit a man on Monday afternoon.

As per media reports, the victim was identified as 23-year-old B Kunal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was a sepoy athlete at Langar Houz.

Advertisement

According to Narsingi police, Kunal was standing on the side of the road when the truck driver dashed him from behind and drove past the victim in a rash and negligent manner.

The officials added that Kunal died succumbing to his injuries.

Advertisement

A complaint has been filed in which they said that officers of the army regiment in Langar Houz disclosed that Kunal had taken an out-pass at 1 pm to visit the Narsingi branch of the SBI.

However, around 2:30 pm, they received a call from a passerby that a truck had mowed down Kunal.

Advertisement

The police are currently investigating the matter.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan player sparks meme fest with 'Ambani wedding invitation' post

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram: 5 People Vomit Blood After Consuming Mouth Freshener

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health12 minutes ago

  4. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo