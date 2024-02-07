Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

23-Year-Old Student Found Hanging in Hostel of Delhi Govt-Run Maulana Aazad Medical College

A 23-year old MBBS student was found dead in her hostel room in Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College.

Isha Bhandari
A 23-year old MBBS student was found dead in her hostel room in Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College.
A 23-year old MBBS student was found dead in her hostel room in Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Delhi government-run Maulana Aazad Medical College hostel room on Monday. According to the police, the woman's body was found by her hostel-mates after repeated attempts to reach her went unanswered. Her friends and family members are currently being questioned to shed light on the possible reasons behind this tragic act.

"We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. No suicide note was found," revealed a senior police officer, highlighting the absence of any written explanation for her actions. To respect the privacy of the grieving family, the woman's identity has not been disclosed.

Hailing from Delhi, the student had returned home on Sunday before returning to her hostel later that day. She shared a meal with her hostel-mates before retiring to her room late at night. The following morning, concerns arose when her room remained unresponsive to repeated knocks. Subsequently, authorities were alerted, leading to the discovery of her lifeless body.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman harbored no grudges against anyone, further complicating the quest for answers. "We are checking her call details and WhatsApp record to know why the woman took this extreme step," a police source disclosed, hinting at efforts to uncover any clues or potential triggers behind the tragic incident.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

