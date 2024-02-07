Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 08:17 IST

24-Year-Old Man Killed in Tripura For Making 'Inappropriate' Remarks Against Shop Employee's GF

The accused has accepted his responsibility for his actions and said that he first beat Sayan with a rod a few times & then stabbed him with a knife a few times

Image used for representative purposes only.
Image used for representative purposes only. | Image:Representational
Agartala: A young man in Tripura's Amtali area was killed due to an argument with a shop employee for making inappropriate remarks about his girlfriend.

According to the Police, the deceased has been identified as Sayan Bhowmik, meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Samrat Debnath. The latter has been arrested by the officials.

The accused has accepted his responsibility for his actions and said that he first beat Sayan with a rod a few times and then stabbed him with a knife a few times.

Samrat further told police that the fight between the two occurred after the deceased made inappropriate remarks about Samrat's girlfriend, prompting Samrat to attack the victim.

News agency ANI reported that locals and law enforcement joined forces to apprehend the killer, who was not only targetting officials but also locals.

The accused was arrested and presented before the court and was taken in remand.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 08:17 IST

