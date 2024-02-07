Advertisement

Agartala: A young man in Tripura's Amtali area was killed due to an argument with a shop employee for making inappropriate remarks about his girlfriend.

According to the Police, the deceased has been identified as Sayan Bhowmik, meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Samrat Debnath. The latter has been arrested by the officials.

The accused has accepted his responsibility for his actions and said that he first beat Sayan with a rod a few times and then stabbed him with a knife a few times.

Samrat further told police that the fight between the two occurred after the deceased made inappropriate remarks about Samrat's girlfriend, prompting Samrat to attack the victim.

News agency ANI reported that locals and law enforcement joined forces to apprehend the killer, who was not only targetting officials but also locals.

The accused was arrested and presented before the court and was taken in remand.

(With ANI inputs)