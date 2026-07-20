2.5-Billion-Year-Old 'Time Capsule' Discovered: Earth's Second-Oldest Orbicular Rock Found In MP

Madhya Pradesh: A rare, visually stunning rock formation in central India has been identified as a high-resolution time capsule of Earth’s infancy.

An international team of geologists has confirmed that the Pichhore orbicular granite, located near Kutawali village in Madhya Pradesh, is approximately 2.56 billion years old.

The breakthrough study establishes the site as the second-oldest known example of its kind globally, surpassed only by a similar formation in Western Australia.

Published by researchers from prominent institutions, including Banaras Hindu University, IIT Kanpur, IISER Berhampur, Brazil's University of Campinas, and Japan’s JAIST, the study offers a rare glimpse into the chaotic magmatic processes of the Neoarchean era.

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This was a pivotal period between 2,800 and 2,500 million years ago when the Earth’s surface was beginning to stabilise into modern continents.

What sets the Pichhore granite apart are its orbicules, mysterious, spherical structures embedded in the rock that resemble concentric tree rings or cricket balls.

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Reaching up to 30 centimetres in diameter, these layered shells of quartz and feldspar point to a sudden "thermal pulse" in a prehistoric magma chamber.

Scientists believe that as water-rich, high-potassium magma was superheated by a deeper injection of hotter magma, it underwent rapid "undercooling."

This triggered a frantic, rhythmic crystallisation that grew outward from central cores before the surrounding molten rock solidified.

To unlock this ancient mystery, the team utilised advanced U-Pb zircon dating. Zircons are highly durable crystals that trap uranium during formation, which then decays into lead at a fixed rate.

Because the rock is heavily zircon-poor, researchers had to process nearly six kilograms of rock to extract ten usable grains.

Remarkably, these few grains revealed a deeper story. Several were inherited crystals that survived even older rocks melted down to create the magma.

Dating back 3.5 billion years, these grains provide definitive proof that the Earth was already recycling its oldest crust to form new landmasses during the Neoarchean era.

Isotopic analysis further confirmed that the magma originated from the melting of existing continental crust, thereby proving that the Bundelkhand Craton was a dynamic continental margin billions of years ago.

Despite its recent designation as a national geoheritage site, the Pichhore outcrop remains highly vulnerable to local agricultural expansion.