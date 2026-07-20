Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Set To Rule on 20 Rebel Trinamool Congress MPs' Merger With NCPI

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to rule on Monday (July 20) morning regarding the proposed merger of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs into the lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), according to official sources.

Established in 2023, the NCPI remained largely obscure until Trinamool Congress MPs announced their impending merger with the outfit last month.

Separate seating

On Saturday, although the speaker had approved the merger of six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, yet he deferred a ruling on the TMC rebels. However, Birla agreed to assign separate seating for the rebel TMC MPs, isolating them from their parent party's lawmakers.

Sources indicated that the speaker had also directed the rebel TMC MPs to submit specific documents- including proof of the NCPI's registration with the Election Commission- which senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar delivered to the Speaker's office on Sunday evening.

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Birla to make decision soon

Sources noted that following a review of the documents, Birla's office has finalised its stance, and he is expected to announce his decision regarding the rebel TMC MPs today morning prior to the commencement of the monsoon session at 11 am.

Why the row?

Following electoral debacle of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the West Bengal assembly polls, 60 legislators elected on TMC symbol formed a separate outfit in the Bengal assembly.

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Separately, 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs decided to merge with the NCPI and aligned themselves with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They revolted against the leadership and joined the NCPI, submitting a petition to the Speaker requesting official recognition for the party.

The rebel TMC MPs also signalled their intent to align with the BJP-led NDA.

Senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Bandyopadhyay attended Sunday's all-party meeting representing the NCPI after receiving a government invitation, prompting the broader opposition to stage a brief walkout in protest before returning to the talks.