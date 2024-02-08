English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

25-km Stretch From Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South of RRTS Corridor To Open Soon

NCRTC's Chief PRO Puneet Vats stated that the team is working rapidly to introduce Namo Bharat trains on the additional 25 km long section from Duhai to Meerut.

Isha Bhandari
25-km Stretch From Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South of RRTS Corridor To Open Soon. Details Here
25-km Stretch From Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South of RRTS Corridor To Open Soon. Details Here | Image:Agency
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad: Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Tuesday that the next 25-km stretch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, connecting Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South, is expected to be operational in two months. This development follows the inauguration of the 17-km priority section of the corridor last year.

Team Working Rapidly to Introduce Namo Bharat Trains 

NCRTC's Chief PRO Puneet Vats stated that the team is working rapidly to introduce Namo Bharat trains on the additional 25 km long section from Duhai to Meerut South within the next two months.

25-km Stretch of RRTS Corridor to Have 4 Stations 

The new section will include four stations: Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

After the operationalization of this stretch, a 42 km long section from Sahibabad to Meerut South will be available for commuters, offering a reliable, safe, high-speed commute in the Namo Bharat Trains.

Advertisement

Delhi Also to be Connected? 

Delhi is also expected to be connected by January next year, with the NCRTC aiming to complete the entire 82km corridor ahead of its targeted schedule of June 2025.

Advertisement

Anand Vihar station's platform is underground, with structural work nearing completion and the track-laying process underway. Challenges during the project included managing the proximity of tunnels to existing infrastructure, with one tunnel having a minimum distance of 100 mm from the existing metro station.

The trial run for Namo Bharat trains between Duhai and Meerut South stations of the RRTS corridor commenced on December 29. The NCRTC aims to involve more women employees than men in the operations of the upcoming 25-km stretch, as per earlier sources.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World15 minutes ago

  2. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement