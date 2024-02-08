25-km Stretch From Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South of RRTS Corridor To Open Soon. Details Here | Image: Agency

Ghaziabad: Officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Tuesday that the next 25-km stretch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, connecting Ghaziabad's Duhai Depot to Meerut South, is expected to be operational in two months. This development follows the inauguration of the 17-km priority section of the corridor last year.

Team Working Rapidly to Introduce Namo Bharat Trains

NCRTC's Chief PRO Puneet Vats stated that the team is working rapidly to introduce Namo Bharat trains on the additional 25 km long section from Duhai to Meerut South within the next two months.

25-km Stretch of RRTS Corridor to Have 4 Stations

The new section will include four stations: Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

After the operationalization of this stretch, a 42 km long section from Sahibabad to Meerut South will be available for commuters, offering a reliable, safe, high-speed commute in the Namo Bharat Trains.

Delhi Also to be Connected?

Delhi is also expected to be connected by January next year, with the NCRTC aiming to complete the entire 82km corridor ahead of its targeted schedule of June 2025.

Anand Vihar station's platform is underground, with structural work nearing completion and the track-laying process underway. Challenges during the project included managing the proximity of tunnels to existing infrastructure, with one tunnel having a minimum distance of 100 mm from the existing metro station.

The trial run for Namo Bharat trains between Duhai and Meerut South stations of the RRTS corridor commenced on December 29. The NCRTC aims to involve more women employees than men in the operations of the upcoming 25-km stretch, as per earlier sources.