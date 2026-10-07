Union Ministers Mark '25 Years of Seva', Hailing PM Modi’s Leadership, Governance and Reforms

New Delhi: Union ministers on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completed 25 continuous years as the head of government, marking a historic milestone that began when he first took the oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.

Cabinet members and BJP leaders took to social media and official platforms to commend his governance, administrative reform, and vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years of what he described as service and dedication marked by hard work, resolve and a commitment to putting the nation first.

“On this very day, October 7, 2001, Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, his continuous journey of service, struggle and dedication as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has become synonymous with the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, upliftment of youth and prosperity of every section of society,” Shah said.

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“In 25 years of Seva, Modi ji has transformed the very definition of governance through people-centric policies, their implementation, firmness in decision-making, transparency and a guarantee of results, while establishing the ideal of ‘politics of performance’,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi’s 25-year journey in public service had come to symbolise nation-building, good governance and public welfare.

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“Having served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years and as the Prime Minister of India for the past 12 years, Modi ji has remained steadfastly dedicated to the service of the people. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him on this remarkable journey,” Singh said.

He said the guiding principle throughout Modi’s tenure had been “Nation First, Always First”, adding that welfare initiatives under his leadership had expanded significantly, providing crores of people access to homes, tap water, toilets, LPG connections and banking services.

Singh also highlighted India’s economic growth, expansion of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, support for startups and innovation, and efforts to strengthen internal security and respond to external threats.

“Today, we have emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy, while the benefits of development have become more inclusive,” he said.

Describing the 25-year milestone as an inspiration, Singh said it marked “a milestone in his journey, not a full stop”, and expressed hope that the country would continue moving forward towards national development under PM Modi’s leadership.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says, "Today is a day of great joy and pride for us, as the country has received leadership like that of PM Modi. It is a matter of pride for us that a son of India has performed his duties with a spirit of service for 25 consecutive years, without ever stopping or tiring..."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated PM Modi, highlighting his rise from a party worker without a political or dynastic background to Gujarat Chief Minister and subsequently Prime Minister.

“Twenty-five years ago, on this day, he took up the responsibility of Chief Minister of Gujarat. Until then, he had held no elected post. Through dedication, he served, learning as he went along,” Sitharaman said in a post on X.

She said PM Modi’s political journey demonstrated that a BJP worker could receive opportunities irrespective of political family background or wealth, calling it “a strong message for democracy”.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari praised PM Modi’s conviction and decisive leadership, thanking him for "25 years of fearless and focused leadership". "There were many moments when the easy way was available, but you always chose the right way, even when it was difficult. That kind of courage is rare," Gadkari posted.

Describing the milestone as "unprecedented and historic," Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the journey which began in 2001 has now evolved into a "great yajna of building a developed and self-reliant India". He added that working alongside the Prime Minister was a privilege, praising his enthusiasm, patience, and tireless dedication to public welfare.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal commended the occasion as "25 years of relentless devotion to Maa Bharati and her people". Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted PM Modi's steadfast resolve, stating that his quarter-century in governance reflects a remarkable journey of decisive leadership from Gujarat to the national stage. Union Minister Giriraj Singh also extended congratulations, noting that PM Modi's leadership established a distinct identity by keeping "service, resolve, and national interest at the centre of public life".