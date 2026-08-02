25th Batch of Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Cross Chanderkote Under Tight Security In J&K

Ramban: The 25th batch of Amarnath devotees crossed Chanderkote on National Highway-44 safely on Sunday under comprehensive security arrangements put in place by the district administration and security agencies in Ramban district

The movement of the Yatra convoy was conducted smoothly with coordinated deployment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces, Traffic Police, Civil Administration and other stakeholder agencies to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims.

On Saturday, no fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu for the Kashmir Valley due to ongoing repair work on the Ladha-Samroli stretch of National Highway-44 in Udhampur district.

Following the recent terrorist attack in Kulgam, security arrangements along the Shri Amarnath Yatra route have been significantly strengthened.

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Multi-layered security measures have been put in place across the entire Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, from Lakhanpur to the Holy Cave Shrine, with increased deployment of security personnel, intensified area domination, enhanced surveillance, and continuous monitoring of the Yatra route.

In July, the 20th batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crossed Chanderkote en route to the Holy Cave shrine in south Kashmir amidst comprehensive security and logistical arrangements.

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