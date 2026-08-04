274 Fugitives Brought Back to India from 36 Countries Between 2019 and 2026: MHA

New Delhi: India has brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries between 2019 and 2026, and the accused include terrorists, gangsters, financial and narcotics offenders, and those wanted in cases of murder, rape, and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.

Besides, the ministry said assets worth Rs 17,874 crore belonging to the fugitive criminals have also been attached in the same period between 2019 and 2016 through the stringent enforcement of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An amount of Rs 18,762 crore has also been returned in cases involving Fugitive Economic Offenders-- the economic offenders who fled India, it said, adding a "total of 40 Red Corner Notices were issued in 2022, 100 in 2023, 107 in 2024, 112 in 2025, and 182 have already been issued in 2026 so far." Over the past three years, it also said, Red Corner Notices have been issued against 501 fugitive criminals.

Of the 274 fugitives brought back to India since 2009, MHA data mentioned, a total of 45 fugitives were brought back this year till July, following 70-- the highest till now-- in 2025, 43 in 2024, 37 in 2023, 40 in 2022, 23 in 2021, seven in 2020, and nine fugitives in 2019.

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All these fugitive criminals were wanted in offences of fraud, financial crimes, terrorist activity, anti-national activity, narco terror, organized crime, gangsters, extortion, murder, robbery, violent crime, sexual offences, rape, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), narcotics, NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances), drug trafficking, smuggling, fake currency, cyber, contraband, human trafficking and kidnapping among other crimes.

Among these 274 fugitives, 62 fugitives were wanted in cases linked to murder, robbery and violent crime; 53 for offences of sexual offences, rape and POCSO; 45 involved in other criminal activities; 42 for their role in organised crime, gangsters and extortion activities; 18 for their offences of human trafficking and kidnapping; 17 for their role in terrorist activity, anti-national activity and narco terror; 16 for offences of narcotics, NDPS and drug trafficking; 12 for their engagement in smuggling, fake currency, cyber and contraband; and nine fugitive criminals for offences of fraud and financial crimes.

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"Taking a decisive stance against fugitive criminals, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India has brought back 274 fugitive criminals from 36 countries since 2019. To strengthen action against fugitives, PM Modi enacted the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act in 2018. Under the guidance of Home Minister Shah, India has developed an integrated, intelligence-based, and technology-driven model against fugitives, paving the way for stricter measures against them and facilitating their return to India," said the MHA in a statement.

Before 2014, the MHA further said, India's extradition framework had become "outdated", and the country had extradition treaties with only 37 countries. "There was also no dedicated law to deal with economic fugitives or to confiscate their assets."

Between 2004 and 2013, it said, India secured the extradition of only four fugitives per year on average, while 110 extradition requests remained pending. In addition, the ministry noted, incomplete documentation and slow processing made the extradition process highly cumbersome, often leading foreign courts to deny extradition requests.

"India's extradition efforts also faced legal and judicial hurdles, including the principles of double jeopardy and dual criminality, which frequently resulted in the rejection of extradition requests. Furthermore, the absence of effective coordination and a unified strategy among the Ministry of Home Affairs and other departments hindered progress. The sharing of information on fugitives, location tracking, and the issuance of Red Corner Notices were also moved at a slow pace," said the MHA.

"Previous governments lacked the political will to bring back fugitives; the Modi government has made the extradition of fugitives a 'national priority'. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Union Home Minister has emphasised a three-pronged strategy against fugitives: global outreach, strong coordination, and smart diplomacy. Amit Shah has described the issue of fugitive offenders as one that is intrinsically linked to the country's sovereignty, economic stability, law and order, and national security," pointed out the MHA.

As per the ministry, the Modi government has enforced the PMLA with greater rigour, and it led to the attachment of Rs 17,874 crore belonging to fugitive criminals under the law between 2019 and 2026. It further said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has established a Special Global Operations Centre to strengthen international efforts to trace and apprehend fugitives. It also mentioned that the Centre coordinates in real time with police agencies across the world through Interpol, enabling faster tracking and apprehension of fugitives.

To facilitate the swift exchange of information, the MHA said the CBI has also designated Interpol Contact Officers in every state as well as in all central investigating agencies, significantly enhancing coordination and international cooperation in fugitive investigations.

The ministry also stated that the number of Interpol Red Corner Notices issued has increased significantly in recent years.

To strengthen efforts to trace fugitive offenders, the ministry said Operation Trishul was launched to geo-locate absconding criminals. Under this initiative, with the support of Interpol, the locations of concealed fugitives were established using satellite inputs, surveillance, and digital footprint analysis. Many fugitives had changed their names or identities while residing abroad. However, through the use of advanced technology and profile mapping, Indian agencies were able to identify and trace them. Technology has also been leveraged to expedite extradition proceedings, including the use of video conferencing for court hearings, thereby helping to accelerate the legal process.

The extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the United States stands as a significant example of India's resolve and its sustained legal and diplomatic efforts in pursuing complex terror cases. In matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, fugitives operating from abroad had been used to sustain terrorism, narco-terrorism, and cross-border support networks.

MHA said the success achieved in bringing fugitive offenders back to India is not the result of chance, but of credibility, thorough legal preparation, sustained diplomatic persistence, and continuous follow-up. "At the domestic level, this effort has been driven by close coordination among the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), and State Police forces. This reflects a true 'Whole-of-Government' approach, in which Central and State agencies work in close coordination to ensure the return of fugitive offenders and deliver speedy justice to victims."