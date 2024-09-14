Published 09:11 IST, September 14th 2024
29 IAS Officers Transferred in UP in Major Rejig, THESE Districts have New DM; Check List
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 29 IAS officers in a significant rejig in the state Bureaucracy, according to sources.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 29 IAS officers in a significant rejig in the state Bureaucracy, according to sources. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
09:08 IST, September 14th 2024