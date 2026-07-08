3 Arrests Made Over Attack On Staff At Kalyan-Dombivli Hospital, FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre

New Delhi: Three individuals have been arrested by the Maharashtra Police following a violent assault on medical staff at civic-run Shastrinagar Hospital in Kalyan-Dombivli.

The incident, which involved Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, gained national attention after a video showing him attacking a female doctor and other staff members went viral, sparking widespread public outrage.

The assault took place on July 6, and while authorities have taken three people into custody three days later, the corporator involved has yet to face any punitive measures.

Although an FIR has been lodged against him, he remains untouched. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinay Goyal acknowledged the gravity of the situation and confirmed that the formal police complaint against the corporator has been processed.

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In response to the mounting public anger, the state government has pledged to conduct a formal inquiry and initiate action against the corporator.

Why the outrage?

The unrest traces back to Monday night when 33-year-old Priyanka Ugmale, a resident of Kopar Road who was nine months pregnant, was admitted to Shastrinagar Hospital. Medical staff discovered that the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around the fetus, necessitating an emergency lower segment cesarean section (LSCS).

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Anticipating that the newborn would require critical post-delivery care, the medical team checked the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). However, the facility was completely full. While doctors were actively coordinating alternative arrangements for the baby, the patient's relatives contacted Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Mhatre reportedly entered into a heated altercation with the medical staff over the treatment delay. The confrontation rapidly escalated. Viral CCTV footage on social media captured the shocking moments, allegedly showing Mhatre and his associates physically assaulting a nurse, a female doctor, an attending gynecologist, and another hospital employee, leaving several staff members in tears.

The pregnant patient was subsequently transferred to the KDMC-run Vasant Valley Maternity Hospital, where the cesarean section was successfully performed, and the newborn was safely admitted to the NICU for monitoring.

Mhatre Expresses Regret

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre on Wednesday refuted all the claims of the alleged assault on women doctors and nurses at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital, saying that the CCTV footage 'may look that way' due to the angle. Mhatre asserted that he did not raise a hand on any medical staff during the visit.

Speaking at a press conference, the Shiv Sena Corporator expressed regret over the incident and alleged that the nurse was not listening to the grievances and was constantly speaking on her phone, after which he tapped her on the hand.

‘I express regret over the incident of assault that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle. I address her informally (using "tu") because she is like a daughter to me. I am not even aware of whether she is married or not."

Adding further, he said, “While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance; that is why I tapped her on the hand. We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings. We have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future.”