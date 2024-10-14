sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:53 IST, October 14th 2024

3 Injured in Clash Between Police, People of Hindu Community Going to Immerse Idols in Dhaka

Three people were injured in a clash that broke out between police and Hindu community going to immerse idols following the conclusion of Durga Puja in Dhaka

Reported by: Digital Desk
  • 2 min read
14:53 IST, October 14th 2024