Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:42 IST
3 Killed in Bike-Dumper Collision on Mumbai's Parel Bridge
3 were killed after a bike and dumper vehicle collided on Mumbai's Parel Bridge. Further investigations are underway.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: At least 3 people were killed in a collision between a bike and a dumper vehicle on Parel Bridge. The cause of the accident is yet to be identified.
However, preliminary reports suggest that the collision occurred due to a fatal encounter between the speeding motorcycle and a dumper truck. Since the impact was severe, it led to the immediate death of three individuals whose identities are yet to be disclosed.
Advertisement
News agency ANI reported that a police team is present at the spot and further investigation is underway.
(This is a developing story and further details are awaited)
Advertisement
Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.