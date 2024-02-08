Advertisement

Mumbai: At least 3 people were killed in a collision between a bike and a dumper vehicle on Parel Bridge. The cause of the accident is yet to be identified.

However, preliminary reports suggest that the collision occurred due to a fatal encounter between the speeding motorcycle and a dumper truck. Since the impact was severe, it led to the immediate death of three individuals whose identities are yet to be disclosed.

News agency ANI reported that a police team is present at the spot and further investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited)