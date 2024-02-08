English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

3 Killed in Bike-Dumper Collision on Mumbai's Parel Bridge

3 were killed after a bike and dumper vehicle collided on Mumbai's Parel Bridge. Further investigations are underway.

Tanisha Rajput
Representational image for a road accident.
Representational image for a road accident. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: At least 3 people were killed in a collision between a bike and a dumper vehicle on Parel Bridge. The cause of the accident is yet to be identified.

However, preliminary reports suggest that the collision occurred due to a fatal encounter between the speeding motorcycle and a dumper truck. Since the impact was severe, it led to the immediate death of three individuals whose identities are yet to be disclosed.

Advertisement

News agency ANI reported that a police team is present at the spot and further investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited)

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World15 minutes ago

  2. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement