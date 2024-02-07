Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:35 IST

3 Members of Family Shot Dead By Relatives Over Land Dispute in Lucknow

There were rumors that land disputes between the two parties might have led to these consequences, however, Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar denied the claim

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lucknow: A shocking incident was caught on camera when three members of a family were shot dead by their close relatives in Lucknow's Malihabad area.

There were rumors that land disputes between the two parties might have led to these consequences, however, Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar said that the parties involved denied the claim.

Gangwar said, "We have spoken with the family regarding the question that lay ahead of us that what was the dispute that led to the incident? The family members said that Salim and Lallan are real brothers. Salim's daughter has been shot by Lallan and his son. It has been said that there is no dispute between them regarding the land; however, there was a joint account on which a case of partition was going on."

The DM added that the decision on partition came in 2013 and supervision was going on. However, one of the seven to eight parties involved in the matter appealed to the SDM for the execution of the matter. Following this a notice was given to all the parties was decided for further proceedings.

"However, the Lekhpal came to know that there is a stay order on the disputed property so no proceedings were undertaken today, after which the accused followed the victim to her house, where an argument unfolded between the two parties after which the shots were fired," he said.

For now, a complaint has been filed into the matter, and the driver has been detained. The DM added that the other two individuals involved will also be arrested very soon. 
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 12:35 IST

