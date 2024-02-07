English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

3 New Overbridges in Lakhimpur Kheri to Ease Traffic Congestion on Pilibhit-Basti National Highway

The three overbridges in Lakhimpur Kheri have been completed two months ahead of schedule at a cost of Rs 297 crore.

Digital Desk
Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugarated the three overbridges on Sunday. | Image:PTI
LAKHIMPUR KHERI, UTTAR PRADESH: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, on Sunday, virtually inaugarated three overhead bridges in Lakhimpur Kheri which he said will ease traffic congestions and make the lives of locals more convenient. The three overhead bridges have been built at the Chhouch crossing, LRP crossing and Rajapur crossing on the Pilibhit-Basti national highway at the cost of Rs 297 crore. While inaugarating the overbridges, Gadkari credited Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra for pushing these projects to become reality.

Mishra, who was in attendance at the inaugraration, thanked Gadkari for accepting his request for the construction of the overbridges which have been built in record time as they were completed two months before the stipulated completion date in March 2024. 

Mishra said that soon three more overbridges — one on the Ghaghra river, other on the Sharda river and another in Gola town — were proposed.

The Union Minister said that national highway construction works were accelerated from 12 km per day earlier to 35 km per day since the Narendra Modi government to power in 2014.

The Modi government has linked the villages having a population of 500 and above with concrete roads, while work to link the villages having a population below 500 is underway, he added.

Uttar Pradesh PWD Minister Jitin Prasada, who also virtually addressed the programme, expressed gratitude to Gadkari for the project and said that the Centre and state government were inclined to bring in development for the benefit of people.

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

