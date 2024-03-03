Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:04 IST
3 of Family Killed as Truck Overturns, Crushes Tractor in UP
Three members of a family were killed when a truck loaded with sugarcane collided with a stationary tractor and overturned, crushing the vehicle, in neighbouring Shamli district on Saturday, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Muzaffarnagar: Three members of a family were killed when a truck loaded with sugarcane collided with a stationary tractor and overturned, crushing the vehicle, in neighbouring Shamli district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in Jhinjhana town when the victims were sitting on the tractor.
Superintendent of Police Abhishek said the deceased have been identified as Ajay (17), his sister Janki (10) and their grandmother Vidhya Devi (60). Sangita and Payal were seriously injured in the accident and have been hospitalised, he said.
The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, police added. (With inputs from PTI)
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:04 IST
