Youth Dies by Suicide After Jumping into Jaipur's Dravyavati River, Disturbing Video Surfaces
The video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the young man climbing the bridge railing while holding a mobile phone moments before jumping into the river despite multiple attempts by onlookers to stop him.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a youth reportedly commits suicide after jumping into Jaipur's Dravyavati River from a bridge in the Sanganer area on Friday night.
The video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the young man climbing the bridge railing while holding a mobile phone moments before jumping into the river despite multiple attempts by onlookers to stop him.
Further, authorities confirmed that the youth later died despite the hour-long rescue efforts.
Eyewitness Recounts the Incident
According to eyewitnesses, the man was seen moving around the bridge for some time before the incident, and they reportedly did not suspect that a tragedy was about to unfold.
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Several people reportedly attempted to intervene, but the youth fell into the river before help could reach him.
Following the incident, bystanders alerted the police control room as several police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
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After an extensive search that lasted nearly one-and-a-half hours, rescuers recovered the youth from the river. However, he could not be saved.
The identity of the deceased remains unknown as authorities are reviewing available evidence, including a viral video, to establish the circumstances that led to the tragedy.
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