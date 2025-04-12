33-Year-Old 'Depressed' Kolkata Man Kills Mother, Spends Night With Body

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man from Kolkata was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and then spending the night with her body. The man confessed to the crime to the police the next day, stating that he stabbed his mother.

The incident occurred in Kolkata's Greenchtech City in Vedic Village, when the accused Soumik Majumdar committed the crime following a heated argument with his mother, Debjani Majumdar, 58.

As per officials, he was undergoing treatment for depression and other mental health issues.

The accused allegedly stabbed his mother and later approached a tea vendor asking for food. He said, "I've killed my mother. I haven't eaten all night. Is there any food?"

Taken aback by his statement, the tea vendor alarmed the security guards, and then they forced open the door of Soumik’s apartment

After entering Soumik's flat, they discovered blood splattered across the floor, and the victim had sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck and shoulders.

As per preliminary investigation, the chair was found soaked in blood, signs of a struggle, and a severe head injury, indicating she had been violently slammed to the ground.

Also read | Vietnamese Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Son for Insurance Money

According to police reports, the murder occurred sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Thursday.



As per reports, Soumik allegedly attempted to stage the scene as a suicide by placing the weapon beside his mother’s body and tending to his own wounds.