Ayodhya: Around 350 Muslim devotees under the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) completed a six-day padyatra from Lucknow to Ayodhya on Tuesday. The journey led by forum convenor Raja Raees and provincial convenor Sher Ali Khan culminated in visiting the divine Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The journey ended leading to tears of pride in the devotees with the name of Lord Ram resonating within them. The padyatra covering approximately 150 kilometers was undertaken with unflinching determination. Despite mercury dipping, the devotees plodded on, taking brief rests every 25 kilometers.

Shahid Saeed, the media in-charge said, “Journey began on January 25, with the devotees covering 25 kilometers each day until they reached Ayodhya. The moment of the darshan of Imam-e-Hind Ram was viewed as an echo of enduring unity, integrity, sovereignty, and harmony from the Shri Ram Temple complex.”

“The Manch strongly advocates participation in the joys and sorrows of the citizens as a way of promoting unity and strengthening the culture of love and harmony in the country,” Shahid added.

The devotees slammed leaders including AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, whom they believe to be responsible for the predicaments faced by Muslims in the country, stating Lord Ram as the ancestor of all.

Distancing themselves from any form of criticism, mockery, or disdain for others, the representatives vocalised the significance of respecting all religions and charged their beliefs with an impassioned call for unity.