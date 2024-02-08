Advertisement

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Mahisagar district during the Uttarayan festival, also known as Makar Sankranti, as a four-year-old boy lost his life when his throat was slit by the sharp string of a kite.

The child, identified as Tarun Machhi, was riding on his father’s motorcycle near Boradi village on Sunday afternoon when the kite string caused a deep gash to his neck. Despite efforts to provide immediate treatment, the child succumbed to profuse bleeding.

Uttarayan is traditionally associated with kite flying, and the festival witnessed several other kite-related incidents across the state. According to officials at the Kothamba police station in the district, at least 66 individuals suffered injuries due to kite strings on Uttarayan.

The EMRI Green Health Services, operating the 108 ambulance service in the state, reported 27 kite-related injuries in Ahmedabad, with Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar recording 7, 6, 4, and 4 cases, respectively.

Over 5,000 people visit Delhi's 'Baansera' park for kite festival

Over 5,000 people flocked to the sustainability-themed bamboo park 'Baansera' to partake in the two-day international kite festival, which concluded on Sunday, as reported by officials.

The 'Patang Utsav,' organized by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena on Saturday. Families turned out in large numbers on the second day of the festival at 'Baansera,' situated in the Sarai Kale Khan area on the banks of the Yamuna River.

Officials from Raj Niwas stated that more than 5,000 visitors enthusiastically participated in the kite festival, and all available tickets were sold out by the second day."

Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath Temple, CM announces cleanliness drive

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to offer prayers. As part of the Uttarayan celebrations, he also participated in kite-flying activities along with supporters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel initiated the day by launching a week-long cleanliness drive for religious places across the state in commemoration of Makar Sankranti. He actively participated in the drive by cleaning the premises of a temple near Gandhinagar.