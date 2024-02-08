Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:47 IST
40 Injured After 2 Buses Collide Early Morning on Yamuna Expressway Near Mathura
Early morning collision on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura left 40 injured as buses from Dholpur and Etawah to Noida collided.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mathura: In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, two buses collided at 3 AM on the Yamuna Expressway near Milestone 110, Raya Cut, close to Mathura, leaving over 40 people injured, as per initial police reports.
Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey, providing details of the incident, said that the buses, one travelling from Dholpur to Noida and the other from Etawah to Noida, collided. This resulted in 31 individuals being admitted to the district hospital, with 9 others receiving treatment at various medical facilities. Reduced visibility caused by dense fog is being cited as a contributing factor to the incident.
Advertisement
Various areas in northern India continue to be shrouded in thick fog, affecting visibility.
(This is a developing story, more details to follow soon)
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.