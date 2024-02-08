Over 40 injured after two buses collided near Mathura on the Yamuna Expressway. | Image: Republic representative

Advertisement

Mathura: In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, two buses collided at 3 AM on the Yamuna Expressway near Milestone 110, Raya Cut, close to Mathura, leaving over 40 people injured, as per initial police reports.

Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey, providing details of the incident, said that the buses, one travelling from Dholpur to Noida and the other from Etawah to Noida, collided. This resulted in 31 individuals being admitted to the district hospital, with 9 others receiving treatment at various medical facilities. Reduced visibility caused by dense fog is being cited as a contributing factor to the incident.

Advertisement

Various areas in northern India continue to be shrouded in thick fog, affecting visibility.

(This is a developing story, more details to follow soon)