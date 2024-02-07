Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

400 People Dead, 10,000 Affected by Cholera Outbreak in Zambia

According to media reports, the government of Zambia has mobilized its national disaster management agency and is initiating a mass immunization effort.

Zambia
400 People Dead, 10,000 Affected by Cholera Outbreak in Zambia | Image:ANI
Zambia: Over 400 people have died and over 10,000 have been affected by a serious cholera outbreak in Zambia, causing the country's schools to close and the government to convert a sizable football stadium in the capital city into a treatment center.

According to media reports, the government of Zambia has mobilized its national disaster management agency and is initiating a mass immunization effort. 

A bacterium that is usually transmitted by tainted food or water causes cholera, a severe diarrheal illness.

As of Wednesday, according to the most recent press release, 412 persons had died and 10,413 cases had been reported in Zambia since the outbreak started in October.

According to the Zambian Health Ministry, cholera cases have been reported daily in the roughly 20 million-person country, with instances found in nine out of ten provinces and nearly half of the country's districts.

“This outbreak continues to pose a threat to the health security of the nation,” Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said, emphasizing  it was a nationwide problem.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

