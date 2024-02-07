English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:48 IST

4,000 Noida Cops on Alert: Security Tightened at UP Borders Ahead of Ram Mandir Ceremony

The Police has deployed sniffer dogs, anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads in Noida and Greater Noida ahead of consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Apoorva Shukla
28 NOIDA TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICERS TRANSFERRED. Image for represntative purposes only.
Image for representative purposes only | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Noida: Ahead of consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, security has been amplified multi-fold with deployment of over 4,000 police personnel across Noida and Greater Noida. Around 4000 cops are on alert mode as vigilance has been increased at the borders of Uttar Pradesh, especially Noida and Greater Noida as both the districts share borders with Delhi and Haryana.

The Police has deployed sniffer dogs, anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads in Noida and Greater Noida while checking at railway stations, bus stands, metro stations, malls and market has been intensified. 

Advertisement

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has directed officers to ensure maximum deployment on the ground, including for law and order and traffic duties, in view of the day of Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishthan programme in Ayodhya on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

"Accordingly, the entire police commissionerate has been divided into three super zones, 10 zones, 26 sectors. 350 additional police forces and two companies of PAC have been allotted to police stations. For law and order duties, around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed while sniffer dogs, anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads are checking railway stations, bus stands, metro stations, malls and markets," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"The local-raised Pinaka commando team has been kept in a state of readiness to deal with any situation. 150 four-wheelers and 160 two-wheelers and 116 two/four wheelers of Dial 112 have been kept mobile to keep an eye on the situation," the official said.

According to the police, 325 traffic personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday. "Also, suspicious persons and vehicles are being checked at 20 spots on the inter-state border," the police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Security increased at religious places 

Further, police personnel have been deployed at all religious places in the district.

Advertisement

"In order to curb any evil efforts of anti-social elements, 60 teams have been formed which will monitor situation near religious places from 3 am to 6 am," the official added.

Noida Police monitors social media platforms ahead of Ayodhya event 

The Police has also increased monitoring of social media platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram to keep a check on misinformation or circulation of content which may be adverse for law and order, officials said.

Police have also geared up to tackle any mischief or attempt for it via social media and have warned action against offenders.

Advertisement

"Those spreading rumours on social media are being monitored through the Social Media Cell. Suspicious activities are also being monitored through the surveillance team," the spokesperson said. 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

22 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

23 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

25 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

33 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement